Surprise Swifty? Sean Hannity Defends Taylor Swift and 'Woke' Love Interest Travis Kelce: 'Hate People Hating on Her'

Hannity went on to discuss Swift's music and her recent Eras Tour, which he hailed as a remarkable success. He applauded her wardrobe changes and projected earnings of around $5 billion in consumer spending.

"I look at Taylor Swift — [and] if I picked my music based on their politics, I'd have five choices. Let's be honest. You know, country, Christian contemporary, which are my favorite," Hannity told his viewers.

"But I admire her talent," he added, as slides of the Taylor attending the Chief's game against the Bears on Sunday, September 24, next to Kelce's mother flashed on the screen.

"She writes all her songs, she does these shows that have like nearly 50 songs — you know, sets in them."