Surprise Swifty? Sean Hannity Defends Taylor Swift and 'Woke' Love Interest Travis Kelce: 'Hate People Hating on Her'
Fox News host Sean Hannity came to the defense of pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reacting to Swift's recent appearance at the Chiefs game and the ongoing rumors of their romance, Hannity expressed support for both individuals on his program.
Despite their differing political views, Hannity accepted Kelce as "woke." He emphasized that Americans live in a free country and disregarded the athlete's political stance. Hannity then shifted his focus to Swift, praising her business sense and talent while disregarding her outspoken Democratic affiliation.
Hannity spoke out following the backlash the rumored couple has faced in recent weeks. Fellow New York radio host Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo and Conservative writer Mark Hemingway have been among the critics.
Hannity went on to discuss Swift's music and her recent Eras Tour, which he hailed as a remarkable success. He applauded her wardrobe changes and projected earnings of around $5 billion in consumer spending.
"I look at Taylor Swift — [and] if I picked my music based on their politics, I'd have five choices. Let's be honest. You know, country, Christian contemporary, which are my favorite," Hannity told his viewers.
"But I admire her talent," he added, as slides of the Taylor attending the Chief's game against the Bears on Sunday, September 24, next to Kelce's mother flashed on the screen.
"She writes all her songs, she does these shows that have like nearly 50 songs — you know, sets in them."
- Taylor Swift Is Expected to Appear at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game on Sunday — Here's How You Can Place Your Bets on Her New Rumored Beau
- Megyn Kelly TRASHES 'Bitter' Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce For Shocking Post-Super Bowl Win Interview
- Rupert Murdoch Called Sean Hannity a 'Moron' and Nearly Fired the Fox News Star Over $787 Million Dominion Settlement, Bombshell Book Claims
Hannity's comments echo that of Dan Fleetwood, President of QuestionPro Research and Insights, who recently commended Swift's achievements in the industry.
Speaking to GlobalNewsWire last month, Fleetwood said, "If Taylor Swift were an economy, she'd be bigger than 50 countries."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Bad Blood singer and the NFL star have been rumored to have been dating ever since Swift's split from '1975' frontman Matt Healy.
In photos from a private party, Swift looked cozy with Kelce standing beside the football player with her arm wrapped around his neck.
Kelce appeared to be having a good time at the party as he sat on a barstool next to the pop star. While the NFL star held his head down in the photo, he appeared to crack a smile in a close-up shot of the rumored couple.