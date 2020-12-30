Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Is Reportedly Having ‘a Rough Time’ in Prison The fashion designer was sentenced to five months for the college admissions scandal.

Days after Lori Loughlin was released from prison, it’s been reported that her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is “having a rough time in prison.”

“He is allowed to call his daughters and son; those are the only good parts of his day,” a source told Us Weekly in an article published on Wednesday, December 30. “He tries to sound strong for his children, but because of fear of a COVID outbreak, he has been spending almost all his time in his cell, which has been very mentally taxing.”

The fashion designer, 57, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California on November 19, after agreeing to a plea deal for his involvement in the college admissions scandal. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to fraud in May, months after he and Loughlin, 56, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters — Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21 — would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

“Mossimo is spending his time reading, writing letters to his family and planning future business ventures,” the insider also told Us Weekly. “Mossimo is also a man of God and has been turning to prayer when he feels weak.”

Along with his five months in prison, Giannulli was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and he must complete two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. His wife, for her part in the scandal, completed her two-month jail sentence and was released on Monday, December 28.

News about Giannulli’s prison stay comes after his son from a previous marriage, Gianni Giannulli, claimed that his father was “locked in solitary confinement for one full month” in a December Instagram post, per ABC News. “The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” Gianni said in his post, adding that his dad was “only let out every 3 days for a few moments to shower.”