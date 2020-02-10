Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Fake' Resume For Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Exposed Amid College Bribery Court Battle Actress could face jail for trying to pay Olivia and Bella Giannulli’s way into USC.

Federal prosecutors have released a resume they claim helps illustrate how one of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters faked their way into the University of Southern California.

The shocking document, obtained by RadarOnline.com, is redacted and does not indicate if the allegedly fabricated document was used for Bella, or her sister, Olivia.

According to the resume, one of the two supposedly was a competitive rower with impressive credentials, even though neither girl is believed to have actually ever participated in the sport.

The resume boasts a skill sets that includes: “awareness, organization, direction and steering.”

The document, dated November 2, 2017, also claims one of the Giannulli sisters competed in numerous competitions, including in Boston’s Head of the Charles Regatta in 2017 and the San Diego Crew Classic.

