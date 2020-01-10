Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Olivia Jade Spotted In Ritzy Convertible With Boyfriend As Mom Lori Loughlin Faces Possible Jail Time Check out rar photos of the couple Amid Her family’s college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannuli is coasting through Los Angeles alongside her beau Jackson Guthy, as her parents may face jail time in the college admissions scandal.

The YouTube influencer, 20, and her boyfriend, 23, were cruising the streets in a drop top convertible on Thursday, January 9.

The couple appeared to be relaxed as they soaked up the sun and enjoyed each other’s company.

RadarOnline.com readers know Olivia’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery.

They were detained after they allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California. The scheme’s mastermind also helped get the girls into the university’s crew team, though neither of them know how to row, but the Fuller House star, 55, and her husband, 56, pleaded not guilty. As Radar previously reported, they even accused federal prosecutors of hiding evidence in the college admissions case.

Olivia and Bella, 21, who were both embroiled in the scandal, were deeply affected by the allegations made toward their parents.

The YouTuber’s clothing brand Princess Polly was inactive. She was also dropped by Sephora and TRESemme after the drama exploded.

Radar exclusively learned she was “furious,” and “flipped out on her parents,” telling them, “You ruined my life!”

The source also revealed that Olivia was distancing herself from her mother and father.

“Olivia is obviously blaming her parents and she is refusing to speak to them right now,” the source exclusively told Radar at the time. “Everyone is pointing their fingers at each other and it is a really tense situation.”

Following the drama, Olivia, who once confessed she “hates school,” was “begging the school to let her back in,” a source told Us Weekly.

“She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education,” another insider told the outlet.

