Lori Loughlin Has Reportedly Made ‘Several Friends’ in Prison After College Admissions Scandal The actress is 'doing OK' three weeks after reporting to jail.

Almost one month after reporting to prison, Lori Loughlin has reportedly made “several friends,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday, November 23.

“Lori has been doing OK and has made several friends,” the insider told the publication. “She hangs out with a group and keeps to herself.” According to the source, the actress, 56, has been attending “church services and has been praying a lot.”

The Fuller House alum is serving time following her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin was sentenced to two months of prison after agreeing to a plea deal for her part in the scandal. The actress pleaded guilty to mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced at the time.

News about Loughlin’s prison stay comes days after the Associated Press reported that her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reported to The Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc on November 19. For his part, Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud and was sentenced to five months.

In March 2019, the couple was arrested after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters — Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21 — accepted to the University of Southern California. Originally, they pleaded not guilty, denying any involvement, but eventually changed their plea in May.

Along with their prison stays, the pair must both complete two years of supervised release. Loughlin was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine while her husband was sentenced to 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine.