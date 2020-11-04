Lori Loughlin Is a ‘Wreck’ While Serving Time in Prison After College Admissions Scandal The actress is reportedly afraid that something will go 'horribly wrong.'

Lori Loughlin is reportedly a “wreck” while serving time in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, a source told Us Weekly.

“Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” the insider told the publication. “Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears.”

The source continued, “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

The Fuller House alum, 56, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California — the same place where Felicity Huffman served 11 days in October 2019 — on October 30, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. Loughlin was sentenced to two months of prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine in August, after agreeing to a plea deal for her involvement in the admissions scandal. The actress plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office at the time. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud for his part in the scandal.

It was first reported that Laughlin and Giannulli, 57, were accused in March 2019 of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, accepted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, though neither had actually participated in the sport. They originally plead not guilty, but changed their plea in May 2020 after a judge refused to dismiss the charges brought up against them.