Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reports to Prison Following College Admissions Scandal In August, the fashion designer was sentenced to five years in jail.

Lori Loughlin‘s husband Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison on Thursday, November 19, following his part in the college admissions scandal.

The fashion designer, 57, surrendered to The Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, California, the Associated Press reported. Loughlin, 56, for her part, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on October 30, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to a plea deal for their involvement in the admissions scandal in May. The actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office at the time. Her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud for his part in the scandal.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months of prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine in August. The Mossimo founder was sentenced to five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. After his release, Giannulli must complete two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

It was first reported that Loughlin and Giannulli were accused in March 2019 of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, accepted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, though neither had actually participated in the sport. They originally pleaded not guilty but changed their plea in May 2020 after a judge refused to dismiss the charges brought up against them.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Fuller House alum is a “wreck” while serving her prison time.

“Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” the insider told the publication. “Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears.”

The source continued, “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”