Lori Loughlin Is Released From Prison After Serving Nearly 2 Months For College Admissions Scandal The actress went to jail for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Going home. Lori Loughlin was released from prison on Monday, December 28, after serving nearly two months for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Us Weekly confirmed that the actress, 56, completed her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after reporting to the jail on October 30. The Full House alum pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May, a little over a year after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters — Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21 — were accepted to the University of Southern California.

Prior to her release, a source told Us Weekly that Loughlin hoped to be home with Bella and Olivia for Christmas. “Lori is being told she will be released before the new year,” the insider said in October. “Lori wants all this behind her as soon as possible so she can start next year off with a fresh start.”

Along with her two-month prison sentence, Loughlin must complete two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine. For this part, Giannulli — who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud — is currently serving his five-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California. The fashion designer, 57, was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, complete 250 community service hours and two years of supervised release.