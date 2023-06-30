Hollywood Bachelor Leo Dicaprio Determined to Shed Extra Pounds as Fling With Supermodel Gigi Hadid Heats Up: Sources
Leo DiCaprio’s fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid has caused him to focus on his fitness after packing on the pounds in recent months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the Titanic star, Leo has been “looking very soft all over mainly because he’s been eating like a hog and not bothering to exercise."
A source said the Wolf of Wall Street star’s wild nights out end with “big pig-out sessions" which played a role in the weight gain.
The source added, “He loves to eat greasy burgers and fries to kill the chance of a hangover, but he doesn’t stop at just one. He’ll down two or even three double cheeseburgers!”
Another insider said, “He’s gained even more weight over the last few months. He eats whatever he wants at the best restaurants — but he’s also gorging on junk food and sweets.”
The source claimed Leo doesn’t “want another summer where he’s laughed at for his paunchy waistline” — but he “doesn’t have the willpower” to slim down on his own!
“What he really needs is to get on a good eating plan. A nutritionist would benefit Leo immensely — not to mention a trainer to kick his b--- into motion,” said the insider.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claim Leo’s relationship with Gigi has caused a rift between the actor and his longtime party pals.
"Leo's normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies," said a source. "But he's let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Leo and Gigi sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted "whispering and cuddling" at a pre-Oscars party on March 10 — months after things cooled off for the two after a couple of dates.
Sources said the two are now hanging out constantly and want to see where things go organically.