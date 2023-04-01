Back On: Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Reignite Romance Rumors After 'Whispering & Cuddling' At Party, Model Isn't 'Looking For A Fling'
It appears Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have hit play again on their once-paused romance, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, as sources claim "they've started hanging out" and are seeing where it goes.
The Hollywood heartthrob and supermodel were seen "whispering and cuddling" at a star-studded party, reigniting speculation they are getting back together.
Just weeks after the duo reunited in Italy, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that eyewitnesses claimed they saw the two cozying up at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's Annual Pre-Oscar Party on March 10.
Insiders said the blonde bombshell and famed bachelor were having so much fun together they didn't leave the bash until around 3 AM.
"Leo only had eyes for Gigi," said the source, who said it was crystal clear the two are definitely "still into each other."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Hadid isn't fully investing her heart into the budding connection quite yet as "she isn't looking for a quick fling."
"She wants substance. And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, no one knows if this will go the distance."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Hadid for comment.
The Don't Look Up star and catwalk icon were first spotted together at New York Fashion Week back in September 2022. "Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed," an insider told E! News in October.
An insider said their connection "just fizzled" by February, and by that point, it was reported the two were no longer seeing each other.
Hadid, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, and DiCaprio both have very busy schedules, which is likely another factor they are both considering.
Prior to her rumored romance with the Titanic actor, Hadid was in an on-and-off relationship with the former One Direction crooner.
Earlier this month, Hadid shared how pleased she was with their current coparenting arrangement for their daughter. "You have a long life alongside this person," she told the Sunday Times. "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy."