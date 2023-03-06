Gigi Hadid Will Be Burned By Heartbreaker Leonardo DiCaprio After Reconciliation, Friends Fear
Gigi Hadid’s inner circle is concerned that she’s putting too much effort into her romance with heartbreaker Leonardo DiCaprio, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Gigi’s friends have found out about the model enjoying under-the-radar hookups with Leo.
An insider said that the situation has led Gigi’s loved ones and her sister Bella to be worried sick. A source said the model, 27, was “overjoyed” to learn the actor, 48, was attending a birthday bash for mutual friend Edward Enninful, Condé Nast’s editorial director, at Casa Cipriani in Milan, Italy.
A source said Gigi dressed to impress for the occasion in a leg-baring blue denim ensemble and platform boots. She and Leo were seen huddled together at the bar, suggesting their November fling still has some juice!
“Gigi just can’t quit Leo,” said a source. “She makes this excuse that they’ve got a ton of mutual friends and that’s why she’s hanging out with him, but it’s an open secret they’re still enjoying late-night booty calls that are purely on his terms — which means he still gets to hook up with other women.”
But sources said Gigi is a “one-guy girl” and is playing the long game! “Her plan is to win Leo over and she figures he’ll ditch the other girls for a committed relationship with her,” said a source.
- Leonardo DiCaprio Has Girlfriends Sign NDAs Preventing Them From Spilling Details About Him, Sources Claim
- Gigi Hadid 'Mad' At Leo DiCaprio Over Lack Of Closure After Short Fling As He Moves On With 23-Year-Old Model Victoria Lamas, Sources Claim
- Where's Gigi? Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy On Romantic Date In L.A. With Actress Victoria Lamas, 23
“But it’s all shades of wrong for her family and friends, who fear she’ll wind up hurt,” said the source.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Gigi and Leo were hot and heavy late last year but the Titanic star has been seen partying with various other models in the past couple of months.
A source claimed Gigi was upset that Leo’s interest faded out. “Part of her wants to just ghost Leo or play him at his own game by hooking up with someone new herself,” said a source. “But they share a lot of the same friends — and she’s not the type to just move on and let this go without some type of closure.”
Another insider said they are concerned Gigi has too much invested in the fling.