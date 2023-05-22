Leonardo DiCaprio's Party Pals 'Blame' Gigi Hadid for 'Monopolizing All of His Time': Source

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, is shunning his party pals to turn up the heat on his under-the-radar romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 28, — and his buddies are unhappy about getting the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Once a card-carrying member of the Hollywood boys club, DiCaprio is "way less available for poker nights and hangouts — and friends are blaming Gigi for monopolizing all of his time," squealed an insider. The Titanic hunk and the catwalk queen were first linked last year.

Sources snitch after a brief cooldown, the lovebirds rekindled their connection — and were recently spotted on a low-key date at a ritzy restaurant in New York City. "Gigi and Leo are both night owls," the insider shared.

"They hang out for dinner and chill together in hotel rooms or private residences — often for days at a time." Now, the spy says the smitten stud's infatuation with the cutie-pie cover girl may torpedo his annual yacht party schedule.

"Leo's normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies," dished the mole. "But he's let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Leo's rep for comment.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Leo and Gigi sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted "whispering and cuddling" at a pre-Oscars party on March 10. Insiders shared that the Hollywood heartthrob and supermodel had "started hanging out" again and were seeing where it goes.

The A-listers had a hard time hiding their chemistry from the star-studded partygoers. "Leo only had eyes for Gigi," said the source, who added it was crystal clear the two were definitely "still into each other."

Unlike Leo's usual quests, we're told Gigi isn't looking for a casual fling. "She wants substance. And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, no one knows if this will go the distance," an insider shared at the time.

Unlike Leo's usual quests, we're told Gigi isn't looking for a casual fling. "She wants substance. And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, no one knows if this will go the distance," an insider shared at the time.

The model is a mom to a two-year-old daughter, Khai, who she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, in 2020. Gigi and the One Direction singer ended their romance in October 2021 after Zayn allegedly got into a physical altercation with the bombshell's mom, Yolanda Hadid.

