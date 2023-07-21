Gigi Hadid, Who? Leonardo DiCaprio Parties on Yacht With Bikini-Clad Girls After Rumored Fling's Arrest
Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio appeared to be unfazed by the news of rumored fling Gigi Hadid's arrest. The actor looked unbothered as he partied on a yacht surrounded by bikini-clad young women, RadarOnline.com has learned.
DiCaprio, 48, and Hadid, 28, initially sparked romance rumors in September, shortly after the Inception star's split with Camila Morrone, 25.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hadid was arrested last week and charged with possession of marijuana in the Cayman Islands.
According to a local report on her arrest, Hadid and a friend traveled to the tropical paradise via private plane. Upon their arrival, Hadid's bag was checked by a customs agent who discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja."
While Hadid didn't need any help from her rumored beau, DiCaprio didn't exactly appear concerned with the ordeal because he was too busy partying on the French Riviera — and The Revenant star wasn't alone, either.
Actor Tobey Maguire tagged along for the fun. The two men appeared to be surrounded by a fleet of models also on the super-sized yacht, a seemingly natural occurrence for DiCaprio.
DiCaprio showed off a slim physique in a pair of royal blue swim trucks. In a rare baseball cap-free moment, he accessorized with several layered necklaces.
Maguire attempted to hide his face with a baseball cap and donned a pair of navy trunks. Their efforts fell short though as it was hard to miss the two actors in the company of considerably younger women.
From the yacht to a speedboat, DiCaprio and Maguire stopped by St. Tropez's Club 55 for lunch.
DiCaprio changed into a casual look for their stop in town. The Wolf of Wall Street actor hid behind a pair of sunglasses, a baseball cap, and a face mask. He also wore a white shirt and khaki shorts.
Maguire looked just as laid back in a gray t-shirt, black shorts, a baseball hat, and a pair of shades.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
DiCaprio's French Riviera adventures with Maguire followed their appearance at the Chiltern Firehouse in London the night before. The last time DiCaprio was spotted at the U.K. joint was with Hadid and his parents in June.
The duo was joined by Maya Jama and Neelam Gill, both 28 years old — and rumored flings of DiCaprio.
Surprisingly, the Titanic star's group had one more guest, DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. The group was said to have had a great time together and were seen chatting and drinking the night away.