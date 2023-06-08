Gigi Hadid Meets Leonardo DiCaprio's Parents As Relationship Rumors Intensify

Things may be getting serious between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio. The supermodel met the Oscar-winning actor's parents at an intimate dinner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gigi, 28, and Leo, 48, were romantically linked last year but soon parted ways in February. After the Titanic star dated some of Hollywood's most eligible — and youngest — bachelorettes, Leo and Gigi reunited in late March.

While they've kept their romance on the down low, meeting Leo's parents on Tuesday appeared to suggest the two were taking a big step.