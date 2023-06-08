Gigi Hadid Meets Leonardo DiCaprio's Parents As Relationship Rumors Intensify
Things may be getting serious between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio. The supermodel met the Oscar-winning actor's parents at an intimate dinner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gigi, 28, and Leo, 48, were romantically linked last year but soon parted ways in February. After the Titanic star dated some of Hollywood's most eligible — and youngest — bachelorettes, Leo and Gigi reunited in late March.
While they've kept their romance on the down low, meeting Leo's parents on Tuesday appeared to suggest the two were taking a big step.
Leo was initially spotted only with his father and step mother, as the trio walked from the Chiltern Firehouse over to China Tang.
Shortly after though, Gigi was seen sneaking out of the Chiltern Tavern and followed the group's footsteps.
The supermodel looked sleek in a head-to-toe black outfit that featured modest trousers, an oversized coat and black kitten heels.
Leo was dressed in his standard casual uniform of blue jeans, bomber jacket and a baseball cap.
Despite the coordinated effort to stagger their arrival, there was no denying the unusual circumstance of Leo bringing a romantic interest around his parents.
While critics may have been happy with The Revenant star dating someone older than 25, Leo's friends weren't thrilled with the amount of attention he gave Gigi.
An insider told RadarOnline.com that Leo was "way less available for poker nights and hangouts — and friends are blaming Gigi for monopolizing all of his time."
The source noted that Gigi and Leo's "night owl" lifestyles aligned perfectly.
"They hang out for dinner and chill together in hotel rooms or private residences — often for days at a time," the insider spilled.
The actor was said to have been so infatuated with Gigi that he's given up his usual summer antics.
"Leo's normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies," the source continued. "But he's let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi."