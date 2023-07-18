Gigi Hadid Arrested in the Cayman Islands For Possession of Marijuana
Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands last week after airport officials found marijuana on the model, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a local report, Hadid and her friend arrived via a private plane. The model had her bag checked by customs officials who found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja.”
Bella’s sister and her friend were arrested on “suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja.”
The two were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center but later released.
Hadid appeared in court two days later. The model was charged and she entered a guilty plea.
Both the model and her friend were ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. The two will not face any future criminal charges over the incident.
"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," her rep told E! News. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."
Hadid’s sister Bella had her own run-in with the law back in 2014. A then 17-year-old Bella was arrested for driving under the influence.
Law enforcement sources said Bella was driving on Pacific Coast Highway around 4AM when she ran a stop sign. An officer pulled over Hadid’s sister and smelled alcohol on her breath.
TMZ reported Bella failed the breathalyzer after blowing double the legal limit.
Hadid’s ex Zayn Malik previously spoke about his love of marijuana.
“Weed is also a part of my life for certain things,” he said. “I find it helps me be creative. Some people say it kills your ambition, some people say it destroys your personality. Personally I haven’t had any of them experiences yet.”
Malik even refused to answer if he smoked for breakfast. He said, “I don’t think I’m allowed to specify — don’t get me arrested.”