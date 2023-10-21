'Biden, You Can't Hide!': Hundreds of Pro-Palestine Protesters Gather Outside White House Gates Despite Strict Security Measures

According to Mediaite, the protest took place as President Biden was preparing to depart for a reception. NewsNation's Kellie Meyer captured a photo through the fence, showing a large crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters outside the White House.

The protesters could be heard shouting "cease-fire now" and "shame on you" directed at President Biden.

Although President Biden's motorcade did not pass by the protesters when he left, they continued to chant slogans, including "Biden, Biden you can't hide. We charge you with genocide!" Pool reporter Zachary Petrizzo reported on this development.