'Biden, You Can't Hide!': Hundreds of Pro-Palestine Protesters Gather Outside White House Gates Despite Strict Security Measures
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, October 20, to voice their opposition to Israel's actions amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The protesters accused President Joe Biden of "supporting genocide" with his administration's policy of supporting Israel in its response to the recent Hamas terror attacks that targeted civilians.
According to Mediaite, the protest took place as President Biden was preparing to depart for a reception. NewsNation's Kellie Meyer captured a photo through the fence, showing a large crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters outside the White House.
The protesters could be heard shouting "cease-fire now" and "shame on you" directed at President Biden.
Although President Biden's motorcade did not pass by the protesters when he left, they continued to chant slogans, including "Biden, Biden you can't hide. We charge you with genocide!" Pool reporter Zachary Petrizzo reported on this development.
Several reporters and observers on the White House grounds and outside the fence shared photos and videos of the protests on social media.
Daily Signal's Virginia Allen filmed the group shouting, "Biden, Biden, you can't hide, you're supporting genocide!" The protests were not limited to Washington, D.C., as similar demonstrations were taking place in other parts of the United States and abroad.
Despite some conflicting reports about the intensity of the protest, U.S. Capitol police did not issue any alerts, and there were no significant reports of disorderly conduct during the demonstration.
The recent conflict in the Middle East has sparked widespread international attention and concern.
As Israel and Hamas continue to exchange hostilities, the situation has further intensified tensions between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups. Demonstrations and protests have been taking place across the globe as people voice their opinions and demand an end to the violence.
While President Biden has expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself, his administration has also called for a de-escalation of the conflict and a return to peace negotiations.
Videos of the protest have flooded X, formally known as Twitter, with some supporting the demonstration and others calling for their arrest.
One X user wrote, "Thousands Protest Outside the White House Demanding 'Ceasefire Now.' People have had enough of funding endless wars."
Another asked, "Is Joe even there? Or is he on another one of his vacations while this is all going down?"
A third commented, "This is literally one of the biggest protests I've seen, but there's nothing on the news or MSM. ZERO NADA NOTHING."