KeKe Palmer Accuses Ex Of Calling Her a ‘W----’ In Front of Their Son, Destroying Her Private Journals

KeKe Palmer accused her ex Darius Jackson of calling her a “w----” and “c---” in front of their 8-month-old son — and made remarks that caused her to fear for their child’s safety. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell petition Palmer filed seeking protection against Jackson.

Source: @KEKE/INSTAGRAM Keke and Darius with their son.

The two have been dating off and on since 2021. Palmer said she broke things off for good in October 2023. Palmer said Jackson showed up at her home on November 7 and physically attacked her. She detailed a separate incident in February 2022 where Jackson allegedly choked and body-slammed her.

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage of the alleged November 7 incident.

The actress submitted a series of stills from her security footage showing the alleged incidents. Palmer asked the court to order Jackson to stay 100 yards away from her and their son.

In her petition, Palmer said Jackson was not only physically abusive during their relationship but emotional and manipulative. “Darius would “love bomb” me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him,” she said. “If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a “certain way”, he would storm off in a rage – telling me I was “s---” and a “w----”, accuse me of cheating on him, and that I did not love him. Darius had a way of gaslighting me to make me feel like I was doing something wrong even though I wasn’t.” Palmer said Jackson destroyed things that were important to her “to punish me.”

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage from the alleged incident this month.

She said he, “not only read my private journals without my consent, he then destroyed them. I had been keeping these journals since I was 12 years old -- they were irreplaceable.” Palmer described another incident that went down in April 2022. She claimed Jackson believed she was flirting with a girl at a Santa Barbara restaurant.

Palmer said she denied it and tried to soothe him. She said he became more and more angry with her. She said later that day, “When I was getting into my car, Darius grabbed my prescription eyeglasses away from me, threw them on the ground and stomped on them.”

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage of the alleged incident in February.

Palmer said, "He then opened my bag, threw all of my belongings onto the pavement in the rain, and threw my car keys across the parking lot before he got into his own car and drove off.” She said, “So much of Darius’ abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy, that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son.”

Palmer continued, “Darius said very disturbing things to me that caused me to fear for our son’s safety with him, including, “how he understood why male animals in the wild want to eat their children” and, “A man’s love for his child is based on if he loves the woman.” To make matters worse, she claims, “Darius will be holding our eight-month-old son and saying to him “Your mama is a w----/a c---/a liar/no one wants her.” The judge granted Palmer's petition and ordered Jackson to stay 100 yards away until a hearing in December. The actress was also granted sole custody of their son until further notice.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Palmer filed for primary custody of her son at the same time she requested the restraining order.