'Hart to Hart' Star Stefanie Powers Shunning Co-Star Robert Wagner: 'She's Suddenly So Distant'

stephanie powers wants nothing to do with robert wagner pp
Source: MEGA

Stefanie Powers ices out old friend and co-star Robert Wagner.

By:

Nov. 10 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Standoffish Stefanie Powers, 81, is shunning her former Hart to Hart hubby Robert Wagner, 93, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claimed that Powers didn't even make time for the 93-year-old during his recent trip to California — and her sudden unwelcoming attitude has allegedly confused those closest to her.

stephanie powers
Source: MEGA

Powers played Wagners wife on ABC's 'Hart to Hart.'

"She's suddenly so distant and no one can figure out why," an insider told the National Enquirer. "They always swore they'd remain good friends. But without any warning, she's gone totally cold and it's really pulled the rug out from under Robert."

The tipster added that Wagner was "shocked and hurt" by Power's alleged bizarre behavior.

stephanie powers wants nothing to do with robert wagner
Source: MEGA

Powers has allegedly 'gone totally cold' on Wagner out of the blue.

The Prince Valiant star, who lives in Aspen, Colorado, with his Bond girl wife Jill St. James, spent last month in Los Angeles.

Wagner even stayed just a few miles from Powers' Beverly Hills home. However, a source claimed that the actors, who starred in the ABC crime drama from 1979 to 1984, "never even grabbed lunch" while Wagner was in town.

stephanie powers wants nothing to do with robert wagner
Source: MEGA

Powers is 'cordial' but gives 'one-line responses' to emails and allegedly doesn't answer the phone.

"There's been no explanation from Stefanie," the insider claimed. "She's cordial but answers emails with one-line responses and rarely even picks up her phone."

"Everyone is assuming she's got her nose out of joint over something Robert's said or done," the source continued while noting, "He does tend to go on and on about the old days and that can get on a person's nerves."

The insider added that jealousy may also be an issue for the former on-screen couple.

stephanie powers wants nothing to do with robert wagner
Source: MEGA

Wagner was named a person of interest in ex-wife Natalie Woods' mysterious unsolved death.

The reclusive Powers, who's been single since divorcing French aristocrat Patrick de la Chesnais in 1999, has allegedly been "unlucky in love."

"Stefanie would have loved to remarry — and that hasn't been in the cards for her," the insider claimed. "There's major disappointment there. And Robert and Jill are just so in love. Robert's done making much of an effort, but the hope is Stefanie will reach out."

Meanwhile, Wagner found lasting romance — and a 33-year marriage — with the Diamonds Are Forever beauty after rocky unions with Marion Marshall and tragic West Side Story legend Natalie Wood, who mysteriously died at sea on November 29, 1981.

While Woods died over four decades ago, her death has never been solved. Critics and true crime sleuths have pointed fingers at Wagner, who was previously marked a person of interest in the case.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the investigation into Wood's death went cold after the remaining investigator, Detective Ralph Hernandez, retired. The decision stunned skipper Dennis Davern, who was on the yacht Splendour the night that Woods went overboard.

"I can’t believe it – just because [Detective] Ralph [Hernandez] retires, they decide, ‘Hey let’s just close the door on this one,'" Davern told RadarOnline.com. "Robert Wagner needs to go before a grand jury."

