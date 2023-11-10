'Hart to Hart' Star Stefanie Powers Shunning Co-Star Robert Wagner: 'She's Suddenly So Distant'

"She's suddenly so distant and no one can figure out why," an insider told the National Enquirer. "They always swore they'd remain good friends. But without any warning, she's gone totally cold and it's really pulled the rug out from under Robert."

The tipster added that Wagner was "shocked and hurt" by Power's alleged bizarre behavior.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.