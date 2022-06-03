'Robert Wagner Needs To Go Before A Grand Jury’: Natalie Wood’s Boat Captain Demands ‘Justice’ From District Attorney As Cops Declare Death Case Cold

Dennis Davern, the skipper on board the yacht Splendour on the night the West Side Story actress met her watery death on November 29, 1981, is stunned the investigation is now sitting dormant following the retirement of the last remaining investigator, Detective Ralph Hernandez.

“I can’t believe it – just because (Detective) Ralph (Hernandez) retires, they decide, ‘Hey let’s just close the door on this one,’” a fuming Davern told Radaronline.com in an exclusive interview.