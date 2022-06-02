Off The Market! Betty White's Death Home Sells Over Asking Price, Nets Huge Profit
The picturesque Brentwood property that Betty White passed away in has sold for a profit, Radar has learned.
White's former five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode in Los Angeles was listed for $10.575 million and has been purchased for $10.678 million. It first went on the market for $7.9 million, but a bidding war led to a drastic price increase.
TMZ reported that several offers were made on the home and it wasn't a celebrity who signed on the dotted line.
The gated house offers a lot of privacy and seclusion as well as a beautiful pool in the backyard. Potential buyers had to be prequalified before being considered.
Before her death, the Golden Girls actress made countless memories on the sprawling property, which features views of the Getty Museum.
Betty moved there in 1968.
She and longtime husband Allen Ludden lived in the home together until he died in 1981.
After his passing, Betty ended up staying there until she died in the home last New Year's Eve, just two weeks before she would have celebrated her milestone 100th birthday.
Fans have continued to pay homage and remember Betty, who became a beloved celebrity after many years on the small screen thanks to her quick wit and charming personality.
"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent Jeff Witjas shared in a statement after her death.
"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
Many fans have followed her career which spanned many decades.
White not only kept audiences tuning into Golden Girls but also The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Betty White Show, later securing a film role in The Proposal alongside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.
She also famously appeared on the TV series Hot in Cleveland.
Nearly one year before her passing, she celebrated turning 99 with a sweet message.
"Would you believe it?!" she wrote. "It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking."