Retired Los Angeles Country Sherriff Department Detective Says He’ll Seek Justice In Natalie Wood Death Case As Private Civilian

The man who doggedly pursued Robert Wagner about what really happened on the night Natalie Wood died forty years ago has told Radar that the case continues to weigh on him even as a private citizen.

Retired Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department Detective, Ralph Hernandez, who labelled Wagner as a “person of interest” in Wood’s November 29, 1981 death in the water of California’s Catalina Island, retired from the force two months ago.