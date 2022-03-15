Christopher Walken Lied, Confessed ‘Searching For Natalie Wood’ As She Drowned—Three New Witnesses Explode Cold Case

During the confrontation, Wagner is finally asked questions about what really happened on board their boat:

LW: RJ, I just wanted to ask. I know the pain that you're going through, and that I'm going through. You know I know this hasn't been any easier for you. I know that. But everybody is going to drive me absolutely insane, until everybody knows. Why won't you speak to the detectives? They are super guys… clear yourself if you can.

RW: Why would you even bring up anything like that? You know what you've done? I have talked to everybody.

LW: Kevin and Ralph (from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department).

RW: You've accused me of…

LW: I don't accuse you of anything.

RW: You've accused me of murdering her, of taking all these positions, it's incredible. I can't that you'd do something like that. I just can't believe it.

LW: But RJ you've changed your story.

RW: I haven't changed anything.

LW: You never for one minute stopped and said, 'This is what happened.' I know it's going to hurt.

RW: Of course I have stopped and said what happened.

LW: No RJ, you really didn't.