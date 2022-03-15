Scott Disick's New Flame Holly Scarfone Name-Drops Kylie Jenner In Erratic TikTok Live Video: 'I'm My Own' Person
Too Hot to Handle alum Holly Scarfone set the record straight about her budding romance with Scott Disick while addressing those non-stop comparisons to Kylie Jenner.
In a new TikTok live recorded on March 14 and captured by @notskinnybutnotfat on Instagram, Holly, 23, commented on both hot topics.
"So, today we will be doing my makeup. Ok, it doesn't matter who the f--- I'm dating," she said during a glam tutorial, highlighting that she is “happy” and that’s all that matters. Holly pointed out her identity is not defined by "a man," nor by how much she resembles Kylie, 24.
“At the end of the day, I’m Holly, I’m not Kylie,” the Netflix personality continued. “But she’s amazing. She’s a cool girl, but at the end of the day, come on … I’m my own human.”
Holly, best known for appearing on Too Hot to Handle’s third season alongside finalist Nathan Soan, first sparked romance rumors with Scott, 38, in February 2021 when they were photographed together at Nobu Malibu, five months after his split from girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. Scott and Holly were also joined by influencer Sergio Farias during their dinner outing.
Following her stint on the dating series, Holly said that her perception on romance and connections have changed quite a bit.
“Oh my gosh, like, my life has done a complete 180 in the lens of relationships, not only with myself, but also with other people,” the psychology graduate from North Bay, Ontario, told Complex in an interview released on February 16. “And 100 percent, the workshops did wonders. I mean, now, I don’t know, I was a different person when I first got on the show. And, so, it’s actually really interesting watching back a year ago, how I was and how I progressed throughout the show, but also a year afterwards. I feel like I have like a stronger respect for myself.”
By March, Holly and Scott had fans talking yet again when she posted a lingerie-clad photo via social media with the Eiffel Tower in the background during a Paris getaway. It’s unknown whether they traveled to the city of love together or simply met up.
In the caption of her sizzling snap, however, Holly tagged Scott's Instagram account and gave him a shout-out. She wrote, "Lounging in the city of amour [black heart emoji]. Photo creds @letthelordbewithyou."
Her updated caption came after Scott cheekily commented, "Where is my photo credit?"