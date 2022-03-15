Scott Disick's New Flame Holly Scarfone Name-Drops Kylie Jenner In Erratic TikTok Live Video: 'I'm My Own' Person

Too Hot to Handle alum Holly Scarfone set the record straight about her budding romance with Scott Disick while addressing those non-stop comparisons to Kylie Jenner.

In a new TikTok live recorded on March 14 and captured by @notskinnybutnotfat on Instagram, Holly, 23, commented on both hot topics.

"So, today we will be doing my makeup. Ok, it doesn't matter who the f--- I'm dating," she said during a glam tutorial, highlighting that she is “happy” and that’s all that matters. Holly pointed out her identity is not defined by "a man," nor by how much she resembles Kylie, 24.