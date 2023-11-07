'Hulk' Star Lou Ferrigno's Nasty Divorce and Restraining Order Battle With Wife Dismissed
The divorce between Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno and his wife is temporary over, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the sudden twist in the bitter courtroom battle.
Carlotta Ferrigno, 74, and her legal team decided to withdraw the restraining order against her hulking hubby, and a California judge ruled the “matter is dismissed without prejudice,” according to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The case will now head into mediation where the couple can hopefully hash out an agreement, a source told RadarOnline.com.
The divorce drama erupted on September 14 when Carlotta slapped her husband of 43 years with divorce papers and a restraining order, claiming the green superhero TV star had allegedly trapped her in an abusive relationship and shamelessly paraded a mistress in front of her face.
But the case was abruptly dropped during an October 23 hearing in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, according to a rep from the court administration.
“The Court has received a request for dismissal of this case,” according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. “Temporary restraining order entered in this matter is allowed to expire.”
Ferrigno’s renowned lawyers, Laura Hoffman and Vatche Zetijan, indicated in a statement to The Blast that the restraining orders were going to be dropped “upon mutual agreement of the parties” following secret negotiations.
The agreement immediately shut the door on what could have amounted to an embarrassing courtroom showdown for the 71-year-old Hercules star.
Carlotta, who admitted she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia, claimed Ferrigno allegedly had a long-term mistress named "Lisa." She also claimed he allegedly “physically intimidates” her by getting her face to “scare and control me into submission,” according to court documents.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ferrigno is engaged in second court battle over his wife's mental capacity and attempts by his daughter, Shana Ferrigno, and Carlotta's sister, to control her estate.
Carlotta accused the muscle-bound hunk of cruelly restricting her movements inside their $2.9 million Arroyo Grande mansion where he allegedly isolated her from their adult children, ages 42, 38, and 33.
“I do not deny that I am not in the same condition as I was when I was younger, but I know what is going on around me, how Lou treats me, and that he is trying to ensure that I am treated as completely incompetent so that he can use our estate and leave me to die,” Carlotta stated in a heartbreaking declaration.