'Hulk' Star Lou Ferrigno's Nasty Divorce and Restraining Order Battle With Wife Dismissed

The divorce between Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno and his wife is temporary over, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the sudden twist in the bitter courtroom battle.

Carlotta Ferrigno, 74, and her legal team decided to withdraw the restraining order against her hulking hubby, and a California judge ruled the “matter is dismissed without prejudice,” according to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The case will now head into mediation where the couple can hopefully hash out an agreement, a source told RadarOnline.com.

The divorce drama erupted on September 14 when Carlotta slapped her husband of 43 years with divorce papers and a restraining order, claiming the green superhero TV star had allegedly trapped her in an abusive relationship and shamelessly paraded a mistress in front of her face.