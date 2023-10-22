'This Has Been a Nightmare': Lou Ferrigno 'Humiliated' His Private Life is Being Exposed in Bitter Divorce War With Estranged Wife
Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno's mudslinging divorce has gotten ugly — with his estranged wife, Carla Ferrigno, 74, firing off horrific charges of brazen cheating and belittling behavior against Lou, 71, who she claimed has shamelessly paraded a mistress beneath her nose and trapped her in an abusive marriage following her devastating dementia diagnosis. Her accusations have allegedly left the ex-TV superhero "humiliated," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders are saying the brutal war gives credence to the catchphrase used by Ferrigno's character — "Hulk smash!" — since the family seems shattered. Both orders have been put on hold while the fractured family tries to negotiate a deal at a Nov. 30 mediation session.
A source snitched that Lou is hoping the process will offer a swift resolution to their split, which he believes is largely fueled by Shanna's alleged greed and sense of entitlement.
"This has been a nightmare of epic proportions for Lou and Carla," spilled one insider to The National Enquirer. "Neither one expected all their dirty laundry to be aired in front of the world."
Tipsters squealed Lou's lawyers are allegedly trying to negotiate a sizable payoff to his wife from his $12 million fortune to end the drama for good.
"The sheer humiliation of all these sordid details being made public has hit him hard," a spy close to the muscleman admitted.
Carla's scathing court petition charges her haughty husband spends "most of his time" with a woman named Lisa and has been cruelly "flaunting" his fling.
Another mole dished the Hercules stud admitted to being unfaithful, but said there's been no "long-term mistress" and insists Carla's dementia and Alzheimer's are now so severe, he's become more of a 'caretaker' and companion to his compromised sweetie than a romantic partner.
However, in Carla's filing, the scorned senior claimed when she confronted Lou about his supposed ladylove, known only as Lisa in court papers, he "physically intimidates" her by getting in her face to "scare and control me into submission!
She charged the meathead has hurled mean-spirited remarks to make sure 'I understand I am ruining his life and he will not care for me.'"
Carla's disturbing divorce documents also accused Lou of using her dementia diagnosis to improperly deny her access to their cash and credit cards. But that's not all.
The long-ago B-movie actress insisted her hubby blocked off rooms in their massive California mansion to restrict her movement and is keeping her isolated from her family — including Shanna, 42, his sister-in-law Pam, and son Lou Jr., 38.
"For a long time, Lou was willing to allow me to be cared for by our daughter and my sister, as well as hired caretakers. Now that they are calling him out on his abuse, he is taking steps to limit my contact with them," fumed the one-time Black Roses screen siren, who wants kids Shanna and Lou Jr. to handle her affairs.
The former couple also has a third child, Brent, 33.
Lou argued Carla has been "unduly influenced" by Shanna and Pam into "villainizing" him, which he's called "elder abuse!" Lou Jr. told The National Enquirer, "We're embroiled in this legal fiasco now, and my father has decided to put forward all this information when we had every intention of keeping this private, and it's inexplicable."
Still, his father's attorney, Vatche Zetjian, insisted, "Lou's priority remains his wife's welfare.
"Lou and Carla, though counsel, have agreed to mediate, and Lou's hope remains that they reach an amicable resolution."