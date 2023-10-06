Lou Ferrigno Accuses Daughter of Elder Abuse Against His Wife Who Suffers From Dementia
Actor Lou Ferrigno recently accused his own daughter of elder abuse against his wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after the 71-year-old The Incredible Hulk actor revealed that his wife, Carla Ferrigno, 74, was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, Lou accused his daughter, Shanna Ferrigno, of committing elder abuse against Carla.
According to a restraining order Lou filed against Shanna and Carla’s sister, Pam Vog, this month, Shanna and Vog “financially exploited” Carla by trying to access Carla’s assets last month.
The body builder-turned-actor argued that his wife was “financially exploited into attempting to withdraw $500,000 even though she is medically determined unable to manage her affairs.”
The incident took place sometime last month when Shanna and Vog drove Carla to a bank in an effort to have the 74-year-old dementia patient withdraw $500,000 in cash. The bank flagged the attempted withdrawal and notified Lou.
“Lou hurried to the bank and was able to temporarily flag the account, but Court relief is necessary to maintain the status quo and to prevent Shanna and Pam from absconding with $500,000, which would irreparably harm Carla if Lou has to then chase them to try to recover the money,” the restraining order petition read.
The former body builder-turned-Hulk actor also claimed that his daughter and sister-in-law were working to turn his wife against him because he serves as the sole trustee of the family trust.
“She has been isolated from her husband Lou, and has been unduly influenced into villainizing Lou and acting hostile towards Lou,” the newly filed court document read. “These emotional and psychological tactics are elder abuse, harmful to Carla, and are probably progressing her already advanced dementia.”
Lou claimed that his daughter Shanna “has tried to commandeer Carla” and “poison her mind with vitriol about Lou.”
“When Carla returns, she is hostile and triggered towards Lou,” the actor argued. “Pam Vog also feeds Carla with lies about Lou.”
Lou is reportedly seeking the restraining order in an effort to prohibit anyone but himself from accessing his and Carla’s bank accounts.
The former body builder-turned-Hulk actor also argued that “those monies will be unavailable for Carla's care, to her great detriment” if Shanna and Vog successfully withdraw $500,000 from Carla’s bank account.
Lou Ferrigno announced that his wife of 43 years was diagnosed with advanced dementia last month.
The actor’s spokesperson announced that Carla’s dementia had “significantly progressed” in recent months and that she is “no longer the same person.”
"Even the Hulk must cope with the challenges of life in caring for a spouse with advanced dementia," Ferrigno's rep said in a statement last month. "Carla’s dementia has significantly progressed."
"She has severe memory impairment and psychosis, and is no longer the same person who Lou knew for decades," the actor’s rep added at the time.