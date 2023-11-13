Keke Palmer's Mom Slams Darius Jackson's Abuse Denial, Says Photos of Alleged Incident 'Speak for Themselves'
Keke Palmer's mother believes the age-old saying that pictures are worth a thousand words, telling RadarOnline.com the photos her daughter included in her restraining order against Darius Jackson are allegedly proof enough.
As this outlet reported, the Scream Queens actress was granted a temporary order of protection against her ex, with whom she shares an 8-month-old son named Leo.
RadarOnline.com obtained screenshots from Keke's security footage that she used as evidence of the alleged domestic violence in her plea. In the photos, Jackson appeared to be physically attacking her — which Sharon Palmer told us is all she needed to see.
"The stills of Darius Jackson attacking my daughter speak for themselves. No other comments are necessary," Sharon told RadarOnline.com on Monday.
Sources close to Jackson denied he physically abused Keke. TMZ posted — and quickly deleted — a phone call between Sharon and Jackson, in which she allegedly threatened to put a bullet in his head following the November 5 incident.
In Keke's restraining order filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Nope actress, 30, claimed Jackson showed up at her home unannounced and wanted to take their infant son to watch football.
When Keke denied his request, she alleged he “lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”
But sources close to Jackson said differently, denying he abused Keke. The insider claimed he was trying to grab the phone from her and said that while police were called to the scene, they did not take a report or arrest him.
The source also alleged that Jackson called his ex before coming to her home and that Leo wasn't there. TMZ also posted an alleged text exchange between Sharon and Jackson's mother, in which the latter confronted Keke's mom over the reported threat she made against Darius.
"I have tried not to get involved in my son's personal business, but I heard that you are going to put a Bullet in my son's head??? Well, then now we have to involve authorities, because you don't respect or value yourself and I can see no (sic) my son's life," Jackson's mother wrote.
Keke's mom followed up, "You should be very ashamed to have raised a man who fights women."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jackson's mother for comment.
A judge ended up siding with Keke, issuing a temporary restraining order against Jackson and warning him to stay 100 yards away from the actress and their son. He was also required to turn over his handgun.
Keke's temporary restraining order will remain in place until the December 5 hearing, in which she can argue to make it permanent.