KeKe Palmer’s Ex Accuses Her Mom Of Threatening to ‘Put a Bullet’ In His Head During Argument With Actress, Denies Abuse Allegations

KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson denied he abused the actress during their relationship and accused her family of making threats against him, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to Jackson, Palmer’s ex claimed she misrepresented the November 7 incident in her restraining order petition.

Source: mega;@dariusjackson/instagram

As we first reported, Palmer claimed Jackson showed up in her home unannounced demanding she let him take their 8-month-old son Leo to a football game. The actress said she refused to let their kid go which led to an argument. “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” Palmer wrote.

Source: mega

In her petition, Palmer detailed another alleged incident that occurred in February 2022. She claimed Jackson became infuriated after she showed him a photo of her in a bikini. Palmer said Jackson physically attacked her. “When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs,” she wrote.

A judge granted Palmer a temporary restraining order requiring Jackson to stay 100 yards away from her and their son. A hearing has been set for December to determine if the order will become permanent. In addition, Palmer was granted sole custody of their child. Now, sources close to Jackson claim he had called Palmer on November 7 before showing up at her home. An insider said Leo wasn’t at the home when he arrived.

He claims Palmer called her mom Sharon on the phone who started cursing him out. Sources said Jackson claimed Sharon threatened to put a bullet in his head — which caused the situation to turn quickly. Sources said Jackson admitted to trying to grab Palmer’s phone, but he denied abusing her. The source pointed out that cops were called to the scene but did not take a report or arrest Jackson.

Source: radar

Source: radar

TMZ obtained a text message Jackson's mother sent Sharon after the alleged threat.

“I have tried not to get involve [sic] in my son’s personal business, but I heard that you are going to put a Bullet in my son’s head??? Well, then now we have to involve the authorities because you don’t respect of value yourself and I can see no my son’s life … I will file a police report on you now.” Palmer has yet to respond to the claims.