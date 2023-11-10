Brother of KeKe Palmer's Ex Goes Off On Her Mom After Actress' Restraining Order Was Granted: 'The World is About to Hear YOUR VOICE'

KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson’s family said they plan to release evidence showing the actress’ mom threatened them. On Thursday, hours after Palmer was granted sole custody of her son and a restraining order against Jackson, his brother Sarunas Jackson spoke out.

KeKe Palmer's mom went off.

Sarunas, an actor who starred on HBO’s Insecure, wrote, “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life… Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see… Just send positive energy to the babies… Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.

Darius' brother.

Sarunas deleted the tweet moments later but not before Palmer’s mother Sharon saw the post. Sharon posted a video addressing the tweet.

Footage from the alleged November 7 incident.

She captioned it, “I dare you , mess with my family. family means everything to me ! you and your family act like sociopaths and like the world can’t see it. you are phony ! and i saw you from day one , my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it. i won’t take this laying down anymore.” Sharon added, “I’m done.”

Footage from the November 7 incident.

In the video, she claimed she told Sarunas a year ago that Jackson was being abusive to Palmer Sharon claimed Sarunas brushed it off. She said his tweet is ridiculous and called him the biggest “f--- boy” in Hollywood.

Sarunas responded to the video on The Shade Room. He wrote, “Quote me: I NEVER ONCE SAID THAT to Sharon. NOT ONCE IN MY LIFE. I have NEVER been abusive to any of the women I ever been involved with. I’m not going to keep on with this circus. But Sharon, the world is about to hear YOUR VOICE. Very soon. And the threats you made to my family. Be well everyone. I know it’s easy to get caught up in this but make no mistake that all of this is VERY sad.”

As we first reported, in her petition for a restraining order, Palmer claimed Jackson been abusive throughout their relationship. She claimed to have broken things off with him in October 2023. Palmer said he showed up to her home on November 7 and came in unannounced.

Footage from the February 2022 incident.

Palmer said he demanded their 8-month-old son go with him to a football game. Palmer refused to allow the child to leave which led to Jackson becoming enraged, according to court documents. “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” she said.

During another alleged incident in 2022, Palmer claimed Jackson choked and body slammed her after becoming upset about a photo of her in a bikini. The judge granted a temporary restraining order which states Jackson has to stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their son.