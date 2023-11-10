Danny Masterson's Assault Accusers Fight Scientology’s Effort to Remove Allegations From Their Bombshell Harassment Lawsuit

Danny Masterson’s alleged victims are demanding Scientology be shut down in their attempt to keep the church’s policies from being talked about in a civil battle.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the four women suing Masterson and the controversial church opposed Scientology’s motion to remove certain allegations from their complaint.

In 2019, the women filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Masterson of sexual assault and the church of helping him cover up his crimes. The defendants have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.