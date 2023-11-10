Your tip
Danny Masterson's Assault Accusers Fight Scientology’s Effort to Remove Allegations From Their Bombshell Harassment Lawsuit

Nov. 10 2023, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

Danny Mastersons alleged victims are demanding Scientology be shut down in their attempt to keep the church’s policies from being talked about in a civil battle.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the four women suing Masterson and the controversial church opposed Scientology’s motion to remove certain allegations from their complaint.

In 2019, the women filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Masterson of sexual assault and the church of helping him cover up his crimes. The defendants have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The accusers said Scientology agents told them not to report the crimes to police. After they decided to come forward, the women said they had been harassed by the church which they believe wanted them to stay silent about the matter.

In the lawsuit, Masteron’s alleged victim and ex-girlfriend, Chrissie Bixler, claimed her dog mysteriously died after she spoke publicly about the alleged assault.

An autopsy revealed the animal died from traumatic injuries to its trachea and esophagus.

In addition, she said she’s been followed and chased off roads — and received threats that compromising photos would be leaked.

Scientology leader David Miscavige.

Bobette Riales, who dated Masterson from 2002 to 2004, accused the actor of having drugged and sexually assaulted her during their time together.

The other two accusers used the pseudonym Jane Doe in the lawsuit.

The Church of Scientology called the lawsuit “baseless.”

The case has dragged on for years due to Masterson’s criminal case. In September, the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women.

Following the criminal case being resolved, the civil lawsuit started up again.

Recently, Scientology demanded certain allegations be removed from the complaint before the case could proceed.

One of the topics they wanted to be taken out was Scientology’s internal policies and allegations that concerned Defendants' statements during the period when the accusers were Scientologists.

The accusers claim the allegations, “involve Masterson’s sexual assaults, Plaintiffs’ reporting those assaults to Defendants, and Defendants’ actively endeavoring to prevent Plaintiffs from reporting those assaults to the civil authorities. These allegations explain why neither Plaintiffs nor Defendants immediately went to the police, why Plaintiffs ultimately went to the police, and why, when Plaintiffs ultimately did go to the police, Defendants reacted by subjecting Plaintiffs to a sustained campaign of extreme harassment.”

Their lawyer said, “When read “as a whole,” with “all parts in their context,” it is clear the allegations Defendants ask this Court to strike are relevant to Plaintiffs’ claims.”

In regard to the church’s policies, the accusers argued, “Defendants effectively argue that a religious organization can implement and enforce any policy it wants, and that civil plaintiffs can never allege that they were harmed by the implementation and enforcement of that policy. Unsurprisingly, this argument is foreclosed by controlling precedent.”

The accusers are demanding the allegations not be removed from their lawsuit and the case move forward.

Masterson has been behind bars since being sentenced. His wife Bijou Phillips recently slapped him with divorce papers.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Church of Scientology was also sued by ex-member Leah Remini over claims they harassed her after she spoke out about the church.

