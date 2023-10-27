Scientology Claims Danny Masterson’s Publicist Who Allegedly Threatened His Accuser Never Worked For Church: Court Docs
The Church of Scientology is demanding certain allegations be removed from the civil lawsuit brought by Danny Masterson’s accusers.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers representing Scientology are distancing themselves from Masterson’s publicist who stands accused of threatening the actor’s accuser.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2019, Masterson and the Church of Scientology were sued by four women who claim the actor sexually assaulted them.
The suit accused the church of helping Masterson cover up the allegations for years. The women claimed they were told not to report the crimes to law enforcement.
In addition, the women said they have been harassed by the church and its agents since coming forward with their claims — in an attempt to shut them up.
In the lawsuit, Chrissie Bixler, one of Masterson’s alleged victims, claimed her dog mysteriously died after she spoke out. An autopsy revealed the pet died from traumatic injuries to its trachea and esophagus.
Bixler said she’s been followed, chased off roads, and received threats that her private photos would be leaked online.
A second accuser, Bobette Riales, who dated Masterson from 2002 to 2004, claimed the actor drugged and sexually assaulted her during their relationship.
Rialses said she has been threatened since talking about Masterson. The other two women who sued are using the pseudonym Jane Doe to bring their claims.
The Church of Scientology has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Lawyers for the church called the lawsuit “baseless.”
The case has dragged out for years and was put on pause while Masterson’s criminal case was pending. In September, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women.
The civil lawsuit was revived following Masterson’s sentencing.
Now, Scientology has demanded certain allegations be removed from the complaint before the case moves forward.
One topic they want stripped involves Masterson’s publicist Jenni Weinman.
Masterson’s accuser, Jane Doe #1, claimed Weinman contacted her in an attempt to “gather information from Jane Doe #1 about the sexual assaults committed by Masterson against Jane Doe # 1. Weinman also encouraged Jane Doe #1 not to pursue her allegations any further.”
Scientology said Weinman was never an agent of Scientology and has never been employed by the church — nor was she ever asked to do anything for the church.
Back in 2017, a recorded phone call between Weinman and one of the accusers leaked. In it, Weinman argued that a woman cannot be raped by a man she’s in a relationship with.
In the lawsuit, Bixler claimed that Weinman contacted her after she sent letters to Masterson and Scientology reps “formally terminating her relationship with Scientology and informing them that she was aware of the roles they played in her abuse and the subsequent efforts to silence her.”
Bixler claimed that she never heard back from any of the recipients of the letter. Instead, she claimed Weinman called her telling her “things are about to get serious [for you and your family].”
She claimed that Weinman forward her a letter from Masterson that contained “threatening, abusive, and harassing language.”
Bixler claimed the letter threatened to release false information if she didn’t stop coming for Masterson.
Bixler said the threats did not stop her and she reported the alleged sexual assault to police in December 2016.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Church of Scientology is also facing another lawsuit brought by ex-member Leah Remini over claims they have tried to ruin her life after she spoke out against the church.
In addition, we first reported, Masterson will find out what prison he'll be staying at permanently within the next month.