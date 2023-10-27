Scientology Claims Danny Masterson’s Publicist Who Allegedly Threatened His Accuser Never Worked For Church: Court Docs

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2019, Masterson and the Church of Scientology were sued by four women who claim the actor sexually assaulted them.

The suit accused the church of helping Masterson cover up the allegations for years. The women claimed they were told not to report the crimes to law enforcement.

In addition, the women said they have been harassed by the church and its agents since coming forward with their claims — in an attempt to shut them up.