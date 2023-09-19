READ THE DOCS: Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Demanding Primary Custody, Spousal Support After His 30-Year Sentencing
Bijou Phillips is looking toward the future after filing for divorce.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell court documents submitted by Danny Masterson's estranged wife demanding legal and physical custody as well as spousal support after the actor was sentenced to serve 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.
Phillips also asked to terminate the court's ability to award support to the former That '70s Show star.
The actress noted she wanted child visitation to be granted to Masterson. Phillips wants Masterson to cover attorney fees — and her last name to be restored to her maiden name post-split.
She stated their date of separation was "TBD," citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their breakup.
Phillips and Masterson have been married since 2011 and share a 9-year-old daughter together.
The actor was convicted in May of raping two women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. A jury could not reach a decision on charges related to a longtime girlfriend.
Masterson stood accused of committing those acts while at the height of his TV fame, when he starred with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and more on That '70s Show from 1998 until 2006.
Both of his former costars sent letters to the judge pleading for leniency on his sentence.
"Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me," Kutcher wrote, describing how Masterson was always "there" for a friend and is "the kind of brother others would be lucky to have."
As for Kunis, she called Masterson an "amazing friend," "confidant," and "outstanding older brother figure."
Phillips, for her part, sent her own letter calling Masterson "a life-saving partner to me" while praising him as a great father to their child.
"Danny is an amazing father. Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night," Phillips wrote.
"We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter."
RadarOnline.com just learned last week that Masterson had not been assigned a prison or transfer date, and was remaining at Men's Central Jail until he was relocated.