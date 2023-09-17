Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Fear Being Cancelled Over Supporting Convicted Rapist 'That '70s Show' Co-Star Danny Masterson
Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are finding themselves in hot water after sending character letters to a judge expressing support for their former That 70's Show co-star and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson.
The couple fears that their careers may be in jeopardy as a result of their association with Masterson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The controversy surrounding Kutcher and Kunis began when it was revealed that they had written letters to the judge during Masterson's rape trial, pleading for leniency in his sentencing.
Their actions drew intense scrutiny and sparked a debate about their judgment and moral stance.
According to the Daily Mail, the backlash against the couple also directed attention to the significant age difference between Kunis and Kutcher during their time on That 70's Show.
The Kunis was just 14 years old when she joined the cast, while her now-husband was 19 at the time. Many questioned the appropriateness of their working relationship and raised concerns about potential misconduct.
A former producer from That 70's Show commented on the relationship between Kutcher and Kunis. They stated that the couple was "crazy about each other" and had a flirtatious dynamic on set but claimed that Kutcher always respected boundaries and waited until the Family Guy actress was of legal age to pursue a romantic relationship.
To compound matters, Kutcher has faced scrutiny himself as old videos resurfaced, revealing alleged problematic behavior. One video is from an aired episode of MTV's Punk'd, in which a 25-year-old Kutcher made a questionable comment about Hilary Duff when she was only 15 years old.
Another clip resurfaced, this time from Rosie O'Donnell's talk show in 2002 that showcased Kunis expressing her fear and discomfort about having to kiss her older co-star when she was only 14.
Kutcher and Kunis officially started dating in 2012, six years after That '70s Show concluded. They eventually married in 2015 and now have two children together.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson was convicted on two counts of rape in May and was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The disclosure of the letters written by Kutcher and Kunis sparked widespread criticism against the couple, including condemnation from other public figures and one of Masterson's victims.
In response to the backlash, the Hollywood couple clarified that their letters were not intended to question the judicial system or the validity of Masterson's conviction. Rather, they meant to focus on his character and the positive impact they believed he had on those around him.