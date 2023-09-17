Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Fear Being Cancelled Over Supporting Convicted Rapist 'That '70s Show' Co-Star Danny Masterson

According to the Daily Mail, the backlash against the couple also directed attention to the significant age difference between Kunis and Kutcher during their time on That 70's Show.

The Kunis was just 14 years old when she joined the cast, while her now-husband was 19 at the time. Many questioned the appropriateness of their working relationship and raised concerns about potential misconduct.

A former producer from That 70's Show commented on the relationship between Kutcher and Kunis. They stated that the couple was "crazy about each other" and had a flirtatious dynamic on set but claimed that Kutcher always respected boundaries and waited until the Family Guy actress was of legal age to pursue a romantic relationship.