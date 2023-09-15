Fox News Executive John Finley Fired Following Sexual Harassment and Stalking Allegations
Top Fox News executive John Finley was fired this week after more than 20 years at the network, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Finley’s firing reportedly came shortly after a woman accused the Fox News exec of sexually harassing and stalking her.
According to Mediaite, the woman – who reportedly worked on projects with Fox Nation – filed a formal complaint with the network sometime earlier this year.
Fox News then reportedly hired an outside law firm to investigate the claims and ultimately reached a settlement with the woman. The woman's identity has not been disclosed.
A source familiar with the woman's allegations claimed that Finley “stalked her relentlessly” and “would not stop texting her” despite the fact that the Fox exec’s alleged victim “kept rebuffing him.”
The source also cited an allegedly “relentless pattern of sexual harassment and quid pro quo” from Finley toward his purported victim.
“I can get you this job if you — incredible opportunities,” the insider detailed to Mediaite on Friday. “If she went into New York and didn’t see him? Temper tantrums.”
However, sources told RadarOnline.com that the woman was not a Fox News employee and that Finley was not terminated for sexual harassment but rather for violating standard business practices.
The source cited conflicts of interest, improper use of his position for personal gain, and breaches of business ethics as the reasons for his termination.
"Fox News Media and John Finley have parted ways after an independent investigation concluded that he had violated certain standards of business conduct,” the network said in a statement on Friday.
Meanwhile, multiple sources who worked with Finley throughout his tenure at Fox News alleged that the top exec “frequently” engaged in romantic relationships with subordinates.
One relationship alleged resulted in marriage, which later ended in divorce.
Another former Fox employee alleged that Finley often made promises of show promotions to young female staffers, claiming that he could make them a Fox News star despite not having the authority to do so.
Erin Kormann, Finley’s lawyer, vehemently denied the allegations. She stated that Finley also denied all of the claims made against him and intends to pursue legal action.
“Mr. Finley wants us to convey that he vigorously denies all of the allegations that were contained in the text that you sent, and this is an attempt to defame Mr. Finley and that he intends to pursue all of his legal remedies at this time,” Kormann said in a statement to Mediaite.
Finley reportedly joined Fox News at its inception in 1996 and held various high-profile positions, including executive producer for Sean Hannity.
In 2019, he was chosen by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to launch Fox Nation.
Finley reportedly continued to work on development for the streaming service after Jason Klarman became its president in 2020.