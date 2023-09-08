Four of Danny Masterson's costars from That '70s Show pleaded for leniency in letters sent to Judge Charlaine Olmedo before his sentencing on Thursday, two of which were written by Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis praising him as a "role model" with "exceptional character" after the actor was convicted for rape earlier this year.

Masterson formed a bond with Kutcher and Kunis while filming the hit Fox sitcom from 1998 until 2006. The assaults occurred separately between 2001 and 2003 while he was at the height of his fame on the show.