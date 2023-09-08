READ: 'That '70s Show' Stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Full Letters of Support for Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson
Four of Danny Masterson's costars from That '70s Show pleaded for leniency in letters sent to Judge Charlaine Olmedo before his sentencing on Thursday, two of which were written by Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis praising him as a "role model" with "exceptional character" after the actor was convicted for rape earlier this year.
Masterson formed a bond with Kutcher and Kunis while filming the hit Fox sitcom from 1998 until 2006. The assaults occurred separately between 2001 and 2003 while he was at the height of his fame on the show.
Kutcher, for his part, fondly recalled how they met in the late 1990s while revealing they had remained friends for 25 years.
"Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me," the Your Place or Mine star wrote, saying Masterson was always "there" for a friend and is "the kind of brother others would be lucky to have."
"I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny," the father of two continued. "I am grateful to him for that positive peer pressure."
Kutcher also detailed an incident when Masterson rushed to the defense of a girl being berated by her boyfriend at a pizza parlor. "It was an incident he didn't have to get involved in, but proactively chose to because the way this man was behaving was not right," claimed the philanthropist.
Kutcher described Masterson as a "hands-on" father as well as a "dedicated and loyal husband with unwavering commitment to his wife," Bijou Phillips.
"While I'm aware that the judgement (sic) has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice. I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," he concluded.
In the letter sent by Kunis, she called Masterson an "amazing friend," "confidant," and "outstanding older brother figure" with a caring nature that he demonstrated to all those whom he crossed paths with. She said he was instrumental to her personal and professional growth, also praising him for keeping her away from the drug scene.
"He prioritizes his family, education, and happiness above all else, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to being a loving and responsible parent," the actress continued. "As a father, he leads by example, instilling in her values that reflect integrity, compassion, and respect for others."
RadarOnline.com can confirm letters of support were also sent by Masterson's wife, as well as actor Kurtwood Smith, who portrayed Red Forman on That '70s Show and by Debra Jo Rupp, his on-screen wife who played the role of Kitty Forman.
Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after his conviction on two of three forcible rape charges this past May.