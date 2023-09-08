Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Wrote Letters of Support for Danny Masterson, Called Him a 'Role Model' After Hearing Victims' Testimonies

Over 50 people wrote letters to support Danny Masterson after he was convicted of raping two women, including his That '70s Show costars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Kutcher, 45, and Kunis, 40, asked the judge for leniency before the embattled actor's sentencing and allegedly after they read the stomach-turning testimony of several of Masterson's victims, which were given under oath.