Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Wrote Letters of Support for Danny Masterson, Called Him a 'Role Model' After Hearing Victims' Testimonies
Over 50 people wrote letters to support Danny Masterson after he was convicted of raping two women, including his That '70s Show costars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Kutcher, 45, and Kunis, 40, asked the judge for leniency before the embattled actor's sentencing and allegedly after they read the stomach-turning testimony of several of Masterson's victims, which were given under oath.
Ashton called Masterson a "role model," while Kunis vouched for his "exceptional character."
The discovery of their letters was outlined in court documents, although the complete transcript has not been released. However, ABC 7 reporter Lisa Bartley tweeted that she "picked up the letters" that were sent to Judge Olmedo, and while she was still going through them, Kutcher and Kunis spoke "highly of their friend."
Good Morning America also reported on the married pair's support of Masterson post-conviction.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kutcher and Kunis' reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life on Thursday for raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his fame. The actor, known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, was taken into custody at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail, where he's been sitting since his conviction in May.
Masterson is under 24-hour video surveillance, with deputies checking on him in his cell every 30 minutes to keep tabs on his mental state.
Masterson will remain there until he's eventually transferred to a California state prison. He must also register as a sex offender.
"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here," the judge said after reading Kutcher and Kunis along with others letters of support.
This isn't the first time that Kutcher has addressed his friend's legal battle. In a February interview with Esquire, Ashton said, “I don’t want him to elude the law, but I wish for the truth to show he's innocent."
The Your Place or Mine actor further commented, appearing to walk back his statement.
"I can’t know… I’m not the judge, the jury, the DA, the victim, or the accused. I’m in no position to comment. I genuinely don’t know," he added.
Kutcher expressed sadness for Masterson's daughter and wife, Bijou Phillips, saying, "Someday, his kid will read about this. The ramifications are enormous."
Masterson has maintained his innocence throughout his second trial. The conviction came in May, months after his initial mistrial.
His attorney, Shawn Holley, told RadarOnline.com she is "confident that these convictions will be overturned."