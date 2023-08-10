‘One of the Kindest People’: Iggy Azalea’s Full Letter to Judge Supporting Tory Lanez Revealed, Claims She Never Saw Him ‘Lose His Cool’

The 2-page typed note was signed by Iggy on February 22, 2023. Tory hoped the letter — along with others from his friends and family — would convince the judge not to throw the book at him.

Now, reporter Meghann Cuniff has obtained Iggy’s note. The pop star described herself as a “successful musician for the last decade. I’ve sold over 65 million records throughout my career, had number 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and broken records previously held by The Beatles."

Ultimately, Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion . Earlier this week, it was revealed that Iggy wrote a letter in support of Tory.

“The music industry is not designed to empower artists — especially not women. You learn to expect misogyny at every turn, no matter how much you’ve personally achieved. Sadly, I’ve spent my entire career battling sexism and bad behavior behind the curtain,” she added.

Here is Iggy Azalea's full letter to Tory Lanez's sentencing judge. I have the other 75 letters written for Lanez's sentencing and will be live on YouTube at 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST to discuss: https://t.co/d2PD3TPsxx pic.twitter.com/9gmhcoDErL

Then, she said, “I believe in justice, and I know you do too. You’ve dedicated your life’s work to it, and I respect that deeply. That’s why I’m taking my time to do this because I know the person you are understand in order to truly conclude what a fair sentence is. You need a better understanding of who the person you’re sentencing IS at their core.”

Iggy said she believed Tory had “subpar legal counsel” during the trial. She believed he should have taken the stand in court.

“I’ve witnessed him defuse so many sticky situations with kindness and humor, he is the last person to loose [sic] his cool, I’ve never encountered this jealous, rage-filled person he’s accused of being. I know him to be someone who’s always bursting with happiness. In the moment you want to cry, if you call [Tory], he will find a way to make you laugh,” she wrote.