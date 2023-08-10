‘One of the Kindest People’: Iggy Azalea’s Full Letter to Judge Supporting Tory Lanez Revealed, Claims She Never Saw Him ‘Lose His Cool’
The entire letter that Iggy Azalea wrote to the judge presiding over Tory Lanez’s criminal case has been exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 2-page typed note was signed by Iggy on February 22, 2023. Tory hoped the letter — along with others from his friends and family — would convince the judge not to throw the book at him.
Ultimately, Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Iggy wrote a letter in support of Tory.
Now, reporter Meghann Cuniff has obtained Iggy’s note. The pop star described herself as a “successful musician for the last decade. I’ve sold over 65 million records throughout my career, had number 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and broken records previously held by The Beatles."
“The music industry is not designed to empower artists — especially not women. You learn to expect misogyny at every turn, no matter how much you’ve personally achieved. Sadly, I’ve spent my entire career battling sexism and bad behavior behind the curtain,” she added.
Iggy said she was the victim of abuse herself.
Then, she said, “I believe in justice, and I know you do too. You’ve dedicated your life’s work to it, and I respect that deeply. That’s why I’m taking my time to do this because I know the person you are understand in order to truly conclude what a fair sentence is. You need a better understanding of who the person you’re sentencing IS at their core.”
Iggy said she believed Tory had “subpar legal counsel” during the trial. She believed he should have taken the stand in court.
“I’ve witnessed him defuse so many sticky situations with kindness and humor, he is the last person to loose [sic] his cool, I’ve never encountered this jealous, rage-filled person he’s accused of being. I know him to be someone who’s always bursting with happiness. In the moment you want to cry, if you call [Tory], he will find a way to make you laugh,” she wrote.
Iggy said since Tory was jailed, many of his employees were left without work. She said she hired six of his staff members, full-time. “I did this not only because they are hardworking people, but so that they remain in a position to transition back into running his business when he’s completed his sentence.”
Iggy said that she hoped the judge would consider a sentence “that allows for this to be transformational and not life-destroying.”
The pop star told the court she would hire Tory as producer for her next album which would “guarantee” him significant work and income.
“I have remained in close contact with him during his incarceration and I am confident he has already gained positive insight to this experience. He leads a prayer circle nightly and is already empowering others during his time in jail,” she said. “In fact, when we spoke last week, he told me he’s glad God put him in jail. He said this is an opportunity to humble himself and soften his heart. Ironic to hear one of the kindest people I know strive to become even kinder.”
Iggy defended herself after she was hit with backlash for supporting Tory.