Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Ahead of Sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Iggy Azalea wrote a letter of support for rapper Tory Lanez before his sentencing for the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the letter, Azalea allegedly asked the court for a sentence "that is transformational, not life destroying."
In December 2022, a Los Angeles jury found Canadian rapper Lanez guilty on three felony counts that included one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and one count of having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
The prosecution is seeking a 13-year sentence while Lanez's new attorney, who previously tried to appeal the conviction and request a new trial, has argued for probation.
After Lanez's motion for a new trial was denied in May, the defense team returned to court on August 7 for sentencing.
On Monday, LA County Superior Court Judge David Herriford revealed that over 70 letters had been sent on Lanez's behalf.
Azeala's working relationship with Lanez dates back to October 2022, when he announced on Twitter that he was producing her album, which was met with backlash.
While the full context of Azalea's letter has not been released, crime reporter Meghann Cuniff recapped the judge's summarization of two letters.
"Judge Herriford said Iggy Azalae's letter asks him to impose a sentence 'that is transformational, not life destroying,'" Cuniff wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Megan Thee Stallion's fans were outraged by Azalea's continued support — and some even called to "boycott" her music when the letter was revealed.
"Who is she to make this type of statement? ‘Life Destroying’ he literally shot someone," one person responded.
The X user added, "What about the ‘life destroying’ trauma that Meg will always be dealing with. No one is asking for life, but a lesson learned isn’t a pat on the wrist!"