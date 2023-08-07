Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tory Lanez

Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Ahead of Sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

iggy azalea supports tory lanez
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 7 2023, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Iggy Azalea wrote a letter of support for rapper Tory Lanez before his sentencing for the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the letter, Azalea allegedly asked the court for a sentence "that is transformational, not life destroying."

Article continues below advertisement
iggy azalea supports tory lanez
Source: mega

In December 2022, a Los Angeles jury found Canadian rapper Lanez guilty on three felony counts that included one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and one count of having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The prosecution is seeking a 13-year sentence while Lanez's new attorney, who previously tried to appeal the conviction and request a new trial, has argued for probation.

Article continues below advertisement
tory lanez sentencing
Source: mega

After Lanez's motion for a new trial was denied in May, the defense team returned to court on August 7 for sentencing.

On Monday, LA County Superior Court Judge David Herriford revealed that over 70 letters had been sent on Lanez's behalf.

Azeala's working relationship with Lanez dates back to October 2022, when he announced on Twitter that he was producing her album, which was met with backlash.

MORE ON:
Tory Lanez
Article continues below advertisement
iggy azalea supports tory lanez
Source: mega

While the full context of Azalea's letter has not been released, crime reporter Meghann Cuniff recapped the judge's summarization of two letters.

"Judge Herriford said Iggy Azalae's letter asks him to impose a sentence 'that is transformational, not life destroying,'" Cuniff wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
iggy azalea supports tory lanez
Source: mega

Megan Thee Stallion's fans were outraged by Azalea's continued support — and some even called to "boycott" her music when the letter was revealed.

"Who is she to make this type of statement? ‘Life Destroying’ he literally shot someone," one person responded.

The X user added, "What about the ‘life destroying’ trauma that Meg will always be dealing with. No one is asking for life, but a lesson learned isn’t a pat on the wrist!"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.