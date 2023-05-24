Megan Thee Stallion Demands Ex-BFF Kelsey’s Boyfriend Be Grilled Under Oath in Her Battle With Ex-record Label
Megan Thee Stallion is asking a Texas judge to force an executive from her former record label to appear for a deposition — a man who appears to be the boyfriend of her ex-BFF Kelsey Harris, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Megan wants to depose 1501 Certified Entertainment’s executive Darien Smith.
Megan has been fighting 1501 and label head Carl Crawford for years. She claims to be owed royalties and wants out of her recording contract. The defendants deny all allegations of wrongdoing.
The parties are scheduled to face off in a trial starting on August 7. Megan claims to have “endured mistreatment and abuse from 1501 and Crawford, and she’s looking forward to this lawsuit ending soon in a jury of her peers.”
However, she says she needs to depose Darien who has “first-hand knowledge.” She accuses Crawford and the label of failing and refusing to “work with Pete in good faith to schedule these depositions.”
Darien is the boyfriend of Megan’s one-time close pal Kelsey Harris, who was involved in Megan’s drama with Tory Lanez.
Prior to Tory’s trial, Kelsey spilled all about the night Tory shot Megan but changed her story during the trial. The two friends had a falling out and have cut all ties with each other.
Megan’s motion reads, “The Court should compel 1501 to comply with its discovery obligations, produce outstanding documents, and produce the deponents requested for depositions to ensure all outstanding discovery is completed by July 5, 2023. The clock is ticking. Pete is eager to obtain closure; this action has been pending long enough.”
The judge has yet to rule on the matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lanez has been locked up ever since being found guilty of shooting Megan following a house party in 2020. He recently lost his bid for a new trial.