REVEALED: Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Boyfriend Has Ties To The Label Suing 'Savage' Rapper

The boyfriend of Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-friend Kelsey has close ties to Carl Crawford and the music label suing the Savage rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This week, Kelsey took the stand to testify in Tory Lanez's criminal trial. Megan’s one-time close friend was expected to tell the court she saw the pint-sized rapper pull the trigger and shot Megan in December 2020.