REVEALED: Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Boyfriend Has Ties To The Label Suing 'Savage' Rapper

By:

Dec. 16 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

The boyfriend of Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-friend Kelsey has close ties to Carl Crawford and the music label suing the Savage rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This week, Kelsey took the stand to testify in Tory Lanez's criminal trial. Megan’s one-time close friend was expected to tell the court she saw the pint-sized rapper pull the trigger and shot Megan in December 2020.

Tory faces 22 years in prison if convicted.

Megan testified that Tory shot her after an argument in an SUV. She said he told her to “dance, b----” before firing.

On the stand, Kelsey said she didn’t shoot Megan but didn’t say she saw Tory do it. Instead, she gave answers that contradicted her previous statements to the police. However, she claimed to have been pressured by prosecutors.

In court, prosecutors reminded Kelsey that while she was granted a specific type of immunity, she could still be charged for perjury if she was found to be lying.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Kelsey recently welcomed a baby boy named Drayven into the world. The father of the child is a man named Darien ‘Dboy’ Smith who was named an exec at 1501 Certified Entertainment in the past.

At the moment, it appears he works directly with Erica Banks who is signed to 1501.

1501 Certified is the label run by Carl Crawford that is in the middle of a nasty lawsuit with Megan over her recording contract.

In August, Darien posted photos of him at dinner with Carl, Erica and J. Prince.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, while on the stand, Megan told the jurors how the shooting has affected her, “I can't even be happy. I can't hold conversations with people for a long time. I don't feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me, if I knew I would have to go through this torture."

“I felt shocked. I felt hurt. I wasn't sure if this was really happening. I looked at my feet, I saw the blood and I fell to the ground,” Megan said as she described being shot.

The trial will resume later today.

