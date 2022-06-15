The Saga Continues: Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Harris FIRES BACK After Claims She Sided With Tory Lanez

Kelsey, on the other hand, appears to be gearing up to share her side of the story. "When people can't control you, they try to control how people view you," she posted before addressing it verbally.

"If y'all not catching onto the social media games by now ... Then I don't know what to tell y'all," Kelsey said in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the same day that Megan's interview dropped.

"I knew this was going to happen. This is just the beginning y'all," she continued. "I know y'all want me to talk. So, like, when it's my turn. Just know. I'm going to break everything the f--- down and we going to see who really look bad in the end."