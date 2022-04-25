Megan Thee Stallion Denies Sexual Relationship With Tory Lanez, Claims There Was No Love Triangle With Kelsey Harris

Megan Thee Stallion (real name: Megan Pete) shed new light on the shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez in her first television interview addressing the July 2020 incident.

A new teaser clip showed the Body hitmaker denying she had a sexual relationship with Lanez — Daystar Peterson — while sitting down with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King to discuss the case going to trial in September.

At first, Pete paused when questioned, then nodded her head no. "Um ... I didn't have a sexual relationship with Tory," she said.