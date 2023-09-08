Danny Masterson Under 24-Hour Surveillance in Jail as He Awaits Prison Transfer Following 30-Year Sentence
Danny Masterson has guards coming past his jail cell every 30 minutes to take note of his mental health after the That '70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years to life for raping two women in the early 2000s, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Masterson showed little emotion when the sentence was read but blew a kiss to his sobbing wife, Bijou Phillips — who was surrounded by their Church of Scientology friends in the courtroom on Thursday.
The actor-turned-convicted rapist, 47, is holed up at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail while he awaits transfer to a California state prison.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Masterson is under 24-hour video surveillance, with deputies checking on him in his cell every 30 minutes to keep tabs on his mental state.
If Masterson showed any signs of distress, including talking about his mental deterioration with his team or jail staff, he would be taken for a mental health exam.
However, his attorney, Shawn Holley, doesn't see that happening. She said he's mentally strong, telling RadarOnline.com they are "confident the convictions will be overturned."
"For the past several months, a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing the transcripts of the trial. They have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues, which they will address in briefs to both state and federal appellate courts," Holley told this outlet after his sentencing.
"The errors that occurred in this case are substantial and, unfortunately, led to verdicts that were not supported by the evidence. And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that's what happened here," she continued. "Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted, and we, and the appellate lawyers, the best and brightest in the country, are confident that these convictions will be overturned."
Masterson is no stranger to a jail cell. He was locked up behind bars after being found guilty of the crimes in May 2023, months after his first trial ended in a mistrial.
He's not the only famous inmate who's been locked up at the L.A. County Men's Central Jail either. O.J. Simpson and Suge Knight are just two of the jail's alums.
Masterson pled not guilty and has continued to deny any wrongdoing.