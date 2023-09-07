Home > News > Danny Masterson Exclusive Details Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Blows His Sobbing Wife Bijou Phillips a Creepy Kiss Following 30-Year Prison Sentence Source: MEGA Masterson was handed a 30-year sentence for raping two woman. By: Whitney Vasquez Sep. 7 2023, Published 7:56 p.m. ET

Danny Masterson comforted his "grieving" wife, actress Bijou Phillips when his sentence was read in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday. The 47-year-old That '70s Show actor blew his significant other a creepy kiss after being handed 30 years to life for raping two women in the early 2000s, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA The longtime Scientologist has denied any wrongdoing.

A courtroom sketch artist caught the moment between the convicted husband and his wife. Masterson showed little emotion when the sentence was read but turned to Phillips before being thrown back into custody to press his hand to his lips and blow her a kiss. It's not likely the actress even saw his connection attempt. She was holding a handkerchief over her face to hide her reaction to the at least three-decades-long sentence.

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips rushed out of court after he was found guilty in May.

In the sketches obtained by Daily Mail, the mother of Masterson's only child sat in the courtroom crying while surrounded by several members of the Church of Scientology. The actor has been a longtime Scientologist, and his church pals were there to comfort Bijou in her time of need. Masterson's gesture came after an insider revealed that Bijou felt like she was "grieving a death" while awaiting his sentencing.

"Currently Bijou is circling the drain and is filled with all the emotion and no emotion at all,'" the pal spilled, revealing that "she is a shell of who she has been." "She is really trying to be strong for her daughter as she is trying to figure out life and what it will be like for her," the source added. "It can only be compared to a divorce or a death for her not being able to be with Danny the way they were." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bijou's rep for comment.

Source: MEGA Members from Scientology allegedly comforted his wife during the sentencing.

Masterson was found guilty in May 2023, months after his first trial ended in a mistrial. He pled not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. Masterson will also have to register as a sex offender; however, the actor's attorney, Shawn Holley, told RadarOnline.com that she is "confident the convictions will be overturned" while proclaiming his innocence.

Source: MEGA His attorney told RadarOnline.com they plan to fight the conviction.

"For the past several months, a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing the transcripts of the trial. They have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues, which they will address in briefs to both state and federal appellate courts," Holley told this outlet. "The errors that occurred in this case are substantial and, unfortunately, led to verdicts that were not supported by the evidence. And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that's what happened here. Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted, and we, and the appellate lawyers, the best and brightest in the country, are confident that these convictions will be overturned."

