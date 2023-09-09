Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Apologize for Character Letters Defending Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson as Backlash Grows Against Couple

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in a video posted to his Instagram on Saturday, September 9.

Kunis, who sat beside her husband throughout the video, added, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

"A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us. And they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing," Kutcher explained.