Danny Masterson’s Wife Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce Weeks After Actor Was Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips has slapped the convicted rapist with divorce papers only weeks after he was sentenced to decades in prison for the rape of two women, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Phillips filed her petition in Santa Barbara County Court on September 18. Phillips is being represented by Geena Davis’ former divorce lawyer Peter Lauzon.

Lauzon told TMZ, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter." He added, "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

Phillips and Masterson have one daughter together. Sources claimed the actress was shocked by the 30-year sentence her husband was hit with in court. Following the sentencing, a source told People that Phillips was “distraught.”

“She wasn’t prepared for the verdict. She never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded,” a source claimed. “She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” the insider said before claiming Phillips had no plans to file for divorce.

“She will be by his side for it all” the source claimed. Phillips has been spending time “surrounded by family and friends.” “She is in touch with his lawyer. They are planning appeals. She tries to stay hopeful,” one source claimed earlier this month. Phillips seems to have changed her mind and now wants out of the marriage.

During his sentencing, Judge Charlaine Olmedo told the actor, “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson's friends Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters to the judge in the actor's criminal case praising his character and pleading for the book to not be thrown at him. The two have faced intense backlash over the letters. The couple released a video attempting to explain their decision but it has done little to stop the criticism from growing.