Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson in Limbo at LA Jail With No Prison or Transfer Date in Sight
Danny Masterson is sitting in a jail cell without a date for his prison transfer, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the That '70s Show actor-turned-convicted rapist has not been assigned a prison or transfer date as of Wednesday.
As this outlet reported, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week for raping two women in the early 2000s during the height of his career. He's currently holed up at the Men's Central Jail, where he'll remain until he's transferred to prison.
The LASD spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that officials at the Men's Central Jail have not been informed which prison facility will be Masterson's new home — nor have they received his official transfer date.
The disgraced star is reportedly under 24-hour surveillance, with jail deputies checking on him every 30 minutes to monitor his mental state after being handed a three-decades-long sentence.
RadarOnline.com obtained the jail's commissary list, revealing that Masterson's loved ones, including his wife, actress Bijou Phillips, can buy him $68 worth of commissary snacks, drinks, and hygiene necessities.
- Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Looks Distraught Puffing on Vape and Being Consoled by Brother-in-Law After Actor's 30-Year Sentence
- ‘All His Honor And Loyalty’: Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Praised by ‘Remember The Titans’ Star Ethan Suplee in Leaked Letter to Judge
- Ashton Kutcher's Business Partners Silent Following Backlash From Writing Convicted Double Rapist Danny Masterson Leniency Letter
Phillips is allegedly "devastated" over her husband's sentence and doesn't believe he's guilty of the crimes.
"Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him," an insider told Daily Mail. "Her other thoughts are a little more scary and morbid, she doesn't believe Danny will harm himself in jail, but she is very worried someone will harm him or even kill him and the stress that is bringing her is on its own level of stress that she never has felt before."
Masterson's wife isn't the only star distraught over the judge's decision.
His That '70s Show stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis copped backlash after it was revealed the pair wrote letters asking for leniency on the convicted rapist's sentence.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
We obtained the letters from the married superstars, in which Kutcher called Masterson "a role model" while Kunis vouched for his "exceptional character."
Despite the harsh criticism, RadarOnline.com reached out to several of Kutcher's business partners — like Peloton and the financial technology company Acorns — who appear to be sticking by his side. The companies' spokespeople have remained silent despite numerous attempts from this outlet.