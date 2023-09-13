Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson in Limbo at LA Jail With No Prison or Transfer Date in Sight

As this outlet reported, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week for raping two women in the early 2000s during the height of his career. He's currently holed up at the Men's Central Jail, where he'll remain until he's transferred to prison.

The LASD spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that officials at the Men's Central Jail have not been informed which prison facility will be Masterson's new home — nor have they received his official transfer date.