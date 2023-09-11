Ashton Kutcher's Business Partners Silent Following Backlash From Writing Convicted Double Rapist Danny Masterson Leniency Letter
Not all PR is good for business. In the wake of the fallout from Ashton Kutcher writing a glowing review of his convicted rapist friend, Danny Masterson, and asking the judge for leniency in his sentencing, RadarOnline.com can reveal that several of his business partners are keeping their affiliation with the superstar close to the chest.
As this outlet reported, Kutcher, 45, and his wife, Mila Kunis, 40, were among 50 people who wrote letters on Masterson's behalf in an attempt to sway the judge's sentencing decision — despite the disgraced That '70s Show star being convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s.
RadarOnline.com obtained the letters, in which Kutcher called Masterson a "role model," and Kunis vouched for his "exceptional character."
The desperate attempts from the two — who fight against child sex trafficking and sexual abuse — were not met well by fans or Masterson's victims and accusers.
Amid the backlash, RadarOnline.com has reached out to several of Kutcher's partnerships, including Peloton and the financial technology company Acorns, to no avail.
Despite multiple attempts to contact his business partners, no one is willing to answer whether they will stick by Kutcher's side as his reputation continues to tumble over his decision to back up his That '70s Show costar after allegedly reading the stomach-turning testimony of several of Masterson's victims, which were given under oath.
RadarOnline.com was stonewalled with every attempt to reach out to companies partnering with Kutcher — signifying that no one appears to be comfortable dropping or supporting him in the wake of the scandal.
Kutcher and Kunis addressed the backlash, apologizing for their actions over the weekend.
"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in a video posted to his Instagram on Saturday.
"We support victims," Kunis chimed in. "We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future." They explained that Masterson's family had contacted them and "asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."
Kutcher concluded that their letters were "not to undermine the testimony of the victims ... We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."
But many believe it was a little too late, including one of the women Masterson was convicted of raping.
Jane Doe #1, aka Jen B., released a statement following their apology video.
"This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful," she told Huffington Post. "My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check—especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"
She critiqued their "heavily lawyered language" and noted that "the letters weren't just character letters you'd write for a friend ... The letters, which contained a great deal of Scientological phrasing, were intended to undermine the victims who were drugged by Danny."
Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday. The actor, known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, was taken into custody at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail, where he's been sitting since his conviction in May.
His attorney, Shawn Holley, told RadarOnline.com she is "confident that these convictions will be overturned.