"We support victims," Kunis chimed in. "We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future." They explained that Masterson's family had contacted them and "asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

Kutcher concluded that their letters were "not to undermine the testimony of the victims ... We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."

But many believe it was a little too late, including one of the women Masterson was convicted of raping.