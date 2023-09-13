Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Looks Distraught Puffing on Vape and Being Consoled by Brother-in-Law After Actor's 30-Year Sentence
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, looked distraught in the first photos published of the actress since her husband was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on rape charges.
The devastated actress, 43, was seen spending time with Masterson's family at the couple's Santa Ynez Valley property — and she appeared to be wearing her wedding band only days after learning her husband's fate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Phillips was being consoled by her brother-in-law, Jordan Masterson, as she and the daughter she shares with the convicted That '70s Show star joined the duo for lunch at Dos Carlitos restaurant late in the afternoon on Monday in pics published by Daily Mail.
Jordan embraced his sister-in-law upon arrival before the group sat down. Masterson's half-brother, an actor widely known for his role in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, later joined the two on a trip to a nearby market.
Phillips and Jordan later visited Solminer Wine Company in Los Olivos, where she appeared deep in thought, puffing on a vape as she sat outside on the curb.
The mom of one took a phone call at one point as her brother-in-law stood nearby before browsing a local wine shop.
"She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts [Masterson] never did what he was charged for, she can't accept that to be true. And she is looking to the appeal process for justice to be served," an insider told the outlet.
RadarOnline.com previously obtained the letter Phillips sent to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo pleading for leniency prior to his sentencing, detailing how Masterson "has literally been a life-saving partner to me" and an "amazing father" to their daughter in addition to helping "so many friends and colleagues get sober."
Masterson was found him guilty of raping two women between 2001 and 2003 at his home.
As we previously reported, the jury could not reach a verdict on a third count, which accused Masterson of sexually assaulting a former girlfriend.
"Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him," the insider said. "Her other thoughts are a little more scary and morbid, she doesn't believe Danny will harm himself in jail, but she is very worried someone will harm him or even kill him and the stress that is bringing her is on its own level of stress that she never has felt before."