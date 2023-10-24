Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Expelled From Scientology, Deemed a 'Suppressive Person' to Be Avoided by Ex Bijou and Members: Report
The Church of Scientology is distancing itself from convicted rapist Danny Masterson, according to a sensational report which claims the former TV star has been expelled and declared a "suppressive person."
"They are telling Scientologists that he will file an appeal and that he is innocent of the charges for which he was convicted," former member Jeffrey Augustine claimed in an explosive interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Augustine told Daily Mail that church officials declared the former That '70s Show star a suppressive person "for not maintaining the high ethical standards for the Church of Scientology, and other reasons – but not because he was convicted of rape."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment. A spokesperson blasted Augustine as a source who is not credible and "dangerous." The church did not respond to questions about Masterson being expelled.
In September, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women. The actor had previously been charged with sexually assaulting three women, including his former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home during the height of his fame between 2001 and 2003.
Masterson's estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, who remained by his side throughout the trial, filed for divorce shortly after he began his sentence and he later relinquished custody of their daughter. The SP label requires all members, including Phillips, to shun the actor, according to the report.
The accusers had all first crossed paths with Masterson through the Church of Scientology, which previously denied claims they brushed off the accusers who came forward. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in Masterson's case last year.
The jury later found him guilty of two counts of rape, but were unable to reach a verdict in the allegation involving his longtime girlfriend.
"A lot of Scientologists were complaining that they have friends and family members that they can't talk to because they were declared suppressive," according to Augustine. "They questioned why Danny Masterson was allowed to be a Scientologist in good standing when he's brought such a horrible public relations situation on to the church with his felony rape convictions."
"So, the members are asking why were their friends and family declared for reading the internet, watching Leah Remini's show, and doing other things that are far below what Masterson was charged with?"
Augustine said he was not surprised by the rumors he heard, noting there is an International Association of Scientologists event coming up in London.
"It's the first post-pandemic big multimillion dollar fundraiser," the private investigator explained about its significance. "They are not going to make a public announcement. They are going to tell everyone at this big, posh London event don't talk about it, don't mention Danny. He has now become a person whose name must not be mentioned."
Augustine noted how Masterson is facing a separate civil suit from the three women. "The suit is coming up and Scientologists doesn't want to be accountable," he alleged. "They are going to say they have nothing to do with Masterson anymore."