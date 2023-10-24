Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Expelled From Scientology, Deemed a 'Suppressive Person' to Be Avoided by Ex Bijou and Members: Report

Augustine told Daily Mail that church officials declared the former That '70s Show star a suppressive person "for not maintaining the high ethical standards for the Church of Scientology, and other reasons – but not because he was convicted of rape."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment. A spokesperson blasted Augustine as a source who is not credible and "dangerous." The church did not respond to questions about Masterson being expelled.

In September, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women. The actor had previously been charged with sexually assaulting three women, including his former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home during the height of his fame between 2001 and 2003.